Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goldfish's avatar
Goldfish
5h

Going to make some bread now

Reply
Share
59 replies
Marius Didziokas's avatar
Marius Didziokas
5h

The EU might also have more opportunities to grow. The smaller states, like the Baltics for example, have been economic miracles, especially in terms of GDP growth, whereas the states that are doing poorly in the US just keep falling behind.

Reply
Share
24 replies
301 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture