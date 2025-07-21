Paul Krugman

Iris Pangburn
Jul 21

It must be noted that vast wealth makes people crazy. Surrounded by sycophants, unrestricted by normal social inhibitions, people develop enormous and infantile egos. They think they’re gods. Their perfect access to every pleasure and indulgence eventually renders all these pleasures meaningless. They’re bored and jaded. So all that’s left for them is to exercise power, compete with one another for the most toys or zeroes, or if they’re really nasty, inflict pain. And they do know their hoarding is hurting everyone else. So they need to construct a powerful self-justification (I’m superior, I’m transformative, I’m going to survive the apocalypse and you’re not!). The vast carelessness Fitzgerald described is more like a vast sociopathy.

J French
Jul 21

Bingo. Our last best hope is to get money out of politics. The sooner the better. It seems a lost cause, but American Promise is working on a constitutional amendment that could do just that.

