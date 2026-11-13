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Taking today off, mostly. But amid the furor over Jensen Huang, people may not have noticed that another tech broligarch is betraying national security in another way as we speak. According to Ukraine, Elon Musk has once again disrupted the nation’s military Starlink service. Large numbers of Ukrainians will die as a result.

One might have thought that Musk would be cautious about abusing his power after the midterms. One speculation is that he may believe that he can get away with it because everyone is focused on Operation Honeypot. Another is that he’s aware that the war is tilting in Ukraine’s favor, with Russian casualties spiking and Ukrainian counterattacks gaining momentum. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Putin, or Trump officials who support Putin, reached out to Musk to ask for help.

Whatever the specifics behind the timing, the key point is that, as I said the other day, Musk is part of a small but powerful clique that is actively hostile to American values and to any government that shares our values, and actively favors tyranny. As I said,

Trump, Elon Musk, and many others on the hard right look at Putinism — authoritarian rule under which critics have a tendency to fall out of high windows, male supremacy, social illiberalism, crony capitalism for oligarchs with the right connections — and see it as an exemplar of what they want from a society.

And Musk is using his control of Starlink to aid Putin’s war on a Western-allied democracy.

No private individual — and certainly not someone like Musk — should have that power. Starlink must be nationalized.