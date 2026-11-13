Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
12h

All traitors

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JE Thomas's avatar
JE Thomas
12h

Starlink should be nationalized. Musk himself has demonstrated why.

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