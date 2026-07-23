Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
1h

When I talk to conservatives I know, they are also feeling that the billionaires are out of control, run everything for their own benefit, and need to be reined in. But they also believe that billionaire Donald Trump is working hard for the everyday average person when he puts someone like Elon Musk in charge of the government, and that the billionaire class SHOULD be running things because, as their immense wealth shows, they're so much smarter and hard working than the average person.

I have no idea how you counter broken thinking like this.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Charlie H's avatar
Charlie H
1h

Whatever Musk's legacy might be, "crimes against humanity" will be on the list.

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture