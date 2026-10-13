Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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gold's avatar
gold
Oct 13

Capitalism is a great and productive machine. But left to its own devices it eats itself. Don't let it get *all* the keys. And it *will* try to get *all* the keys. Every. Damn. Day.

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Carolyn Herz's avatar
Carolyn Herz
Oct 13

The mere existence of mega-billionaires is a failure of our society. It was ill-conceived government policies, and taxpayer largesse, that made Musk so wealthy. You might say that Musk is a ward of the state.

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