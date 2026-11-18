Marketing note: I have a new ebook, Navigating the Chaos: Chronicles of Economic and Political Madness, which uses material from this Substack to construct a thematic narrative of the past two years and the issues that Democrats must now address to build an enduring progressive movement. Available from Amazon, Kobo,Bookshop, and Nook.

After the Democratic sweep in the midterms, some commentators and politicians rushed to declare that theblue tsunami was all about affordability and nothing else. This diagnosis was paired with the political advice that Democrats should focus overwhelmingly on kitchen table issues. Thus NBC News, to take just one example, declared flatly that “Democrats won on affordability,” while Hakeem Jefferies declared that his party will be “laser-focused on addressing the affordability crisis.” According to this mind-set, voters were uninterested in Trump’s autocratic use of the presidency and his bottomless pit of corruption.

This “don’t-rock-the-boat” reaction to Democrats’ historic midterm success was in stark contrast to the way many commentators reacted to the 2024 election. That election was, in fact, mainly about the cost of living. Yet it was widely heralded as signaling a fundamental shift in the cultural and political landscape towards MAGA.

While I’m not a professional voting analyst, it seemed clear to me that an affordability-is-all-that-matters interpretation of the midterms was wrong. First, the historic scale of the Democrats’ victory indicated that voters weren’t just motivated by the issue of affordability. In 2024, which was in fact largely a cost-of-living election, Trump won the popular vote by 1.5 percentage points. This year Democrats have won the popular vote by roughly 14 points.

In addition, the demographic evidence – especially, the huge leftwards swing of Latinos – provides strong evidence that Trump’s vicious deportation policy cost the Republicans badly. Third, a number of polls showed that corruption had also become a major issue among voters.

Now G. Elliott Morris, my go-to poll analyst, has a detailed statistical analysis of polls and voter interviews, under the headline “ICE may have cost Republicans more votes than inflation did in 2026.” Furthermore, his evidence documents the importance of corruption in the election.

It’s a fascinating and impressive analysis, and I urge people to read it. Let me just add a few points.

First, Morris — quoting his colleague David Nir — advocates a “smorgasbord theory” of the election: It was lots of things, not just one thing. I’ll expand on their analyses and propose a “gestalt theory” of the election results.

Here’s what I mean: Voters aren’t calculating machines who assign a certain number of points to Trump’s handling of inflation, a certain number of points to his handling of immigration, etc., add up these scores, and use the sum to decide how to vote. Instead, their perceptions on different issues interact. Trump’s corruption and self-dealing made voters more sensitive to how their living standards were falling behind; ICE’s brutality made them more willing to believe Democrats’ claims about Trump’s authoritarianism; Trump’s pandering to the tech broligarchy magnified their sense that he didn’t care about ordinary Americans. Perhaps most important, the Iran debacle made voters skeptical of administration promises and competence on every other issue. And so on.

So when Trump proclaimed that voters should vote as if he was on the ballot, according to my gestalt theory they took him at his word. Republican candidates who tried to distance themselves during their campaign fared no better than those who stuck by his side. What voters had come to believe, based on the Administration’s performance on several fronts, was that Trump and his lackeys were primarily responsible for the multiple deep crises besetting the country.

Why, then, have so many pundits and politicians tried to downplay the role of everything except affordability? Why the rush to ICEwash and griftwash the midterms?

Here is my explanation. Many people in the pundit and political class – particularly older members of that class – are in a reflexive cringe mode due to losing twice to Donald Trump. They don’t fully trust that American voters care about issues beyond their own pocketbooks. Thus they fear that acknowledging the sheer evil of MAGA will come across to swing voters as extremist and pandering to their “woke” base.

But however reasonable the strategy of “it’s all about affordability” may appear, I think it is wrong — as the evidence from G. Elliott Morris and David Nir clearly indicates. Affordability is no longer the sole motivator as it was in the 2024 election. Instead, in voters’ minds it is now part of a constellation of failures and outrages perpetrated by MAGA.

To be clear, Democrats should by all means push an affordability agenda. But they most do this in a way that is honest with the American people, acknowledging publicly the fact that it is much harder to bring prices down and real wages up than it is to do as Trump did, raising prices and lowering real wages.

True, there are ways to gain several quick affordability wins by reversing Trump’s policies: eliminating the tariffs, reinstating the Obamacare subsidies, normalizing immigration, ending the war on Iran, and so on.

A long-term affordability agenda, however, is doable but it will be a legislative slog. For example, Democrats can raise taxes on the rich and corporations to generate tax revenue for programs to help ordinary families, they can pass a Medicare-Buy-In Option, they can subsidize renewable energy, they can raise the federal minimum wage and make unionization easier.

But holding Trump and his accomplices accountable can and should be done swiftly. Not only that, it should be done along with adopting a strong anti-corruption and anti-grift agenda that applies to both Democrats and Republicans. For Democrats need to build their own gestalt with American voters that governance by the Democratic Party will be of, for and by the people.

In short, there’s more to life and politics than the kitchen table. That’s the true lesson of the midterms, and Democrats would be foolish to ignore it.