Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
23mEdited

When you trace the decisions back to their source, the pattern is simple. Follow the money and the incentives, not the slogans.

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Derelict
15m

If we come out the other side of all this, historians will be challenged to describe the epic corruption because it's so staggering as to beggar belief. Indeed, I'm not sure the English language has words adequate to describe it.

And the fact that the entire Republican Party has decided to endorse all of this corruption says we might need something approaching a de-Nazification program is America is to continue existing.

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