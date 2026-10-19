Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer From Ottawa's avatar
Jennifer From Ottawa
8d

As a Canadian, I am astonished that there appear to be no safeguards against a rogue President. When this is finally over, the USA needs to change this.

Reply
Share
285 replies
J.C. Hallman's avatar
J.C. Hallman
8d

Agreed. The only surprising thing would be if Trump did not attempt to exploit all of the powers the Supreme Court has granted him. Trump may bet on polling errors before the midterms, but if he loses both the House and Senate all bets are off.

Reply
Share
28 replies
938 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture