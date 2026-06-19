Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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BreitMz's avatar
BreitMz
3h

Florida could be 100% powered by solar, but the fossil fuel lobby there is unmatched. That state prefers to sink underwater from climate change than change to renewables.

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Sylvia Rabiner's avatar
Sylvia Rabiner
3h

Wind energy threatens their masculinity? These guys in the manosphere are the most ignorant jerks our country has so far produced.

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