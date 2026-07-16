Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
6h

During the gilded age, the ultra-wealthy gave back. They built museums and opera houses, and meaningful public infrastructure like railroads. The richest today appear to give little or nothing back to the country. Thiel seems to have left it all together. There is no sense of obligation to their fellow man. Not even a pretense.

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Cash Flow Collective's avatar
Cash Flow Collective
6h

Trump sued his own tax agency, was defended by his own department, and settled with himself in 109 days: 1.776 billion dollars plus tax immunity for the family. A federal judge calls it collusion. A transfer of taxpayer funds with no opposing party, no legal basis, and no documentation that may be cited. The construction resembles less a settlement than a laundering of money through the legitimacy of the court.

So what could motivate such a settlement? What services are so valuable, what loyalties so decisive, that they require 1.776 billion on standby and eternal immunity?

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