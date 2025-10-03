Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AP's avatar
AP
9h

We can’t overlook the news media, I don’t quite mean the Post and NYT caving and bending the knee as that’s recent. The simple fact is that Fox News and its right wing copies (Newsmax etc.) lie and lie all the time. News that a republican would call left wing (I guess CNN or MSNBC) don’t lie, you may think they have a liberal bent depending on your own view but you can trust that what’s presented as fact is actual fact.

I can remember when Fox was basically like the WSJ I think still is, conservative but still reporting actual news and I guess it’s been a slow process going from bending the truth to ignoring it, but I think that goes a long way to explaining how this all happened. A large proportion of the population, and I mean more than just MAGA, still think Fox News reports the news.

That I think is the central problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 replies
nick's avatar
nick
9h

From outside looking in … how much does education (or a lack of) play into it?

Also, as an Australian, one of the safeguards we have against such muppets coming into power is compulsory voting plus preferential system … this helps keep the discourse and policy somewhat targeted at a more sensible cohort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 replies
491 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture