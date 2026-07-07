Day OffSometimes I hit a wallPaul KrugmanJul 07, 202678621336ShareCrashing headache yesterday. I blame EU-KLEMS. Hoping to be back tomorrow.78621336Share
I’m writing to you from afar as an Afghan veteran. I truly appreciate your work from the bottom of my heart; you are doing an amazing job serving the American people through the media. I just have one humble request, sir: please remember those whom America invested in for twenty years, only to abandon them in Afghanistan at the very end. I will never forget this betrayal as long as I live. Once again, thank you so very much. Be happy and healthy
We can all quietly discuss yesterday's soccer/football game while you rest.....