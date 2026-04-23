Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Jerry Place's avatar
Jerry Place
5h

Pete Hegseth is not qualified to command a battalion, much less be the Secretary of Defense. He is by far the worst SecDef in our history and will be remembered as such.

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Lalla Ward's avatar
Lalla Ward
5h

And if it’s ’completely unacceptable’ to see fat generals and admirals in the Pentagon, one wonders why it’s ok to see a fat president in the White House??

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