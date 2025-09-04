Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Mayer's avatar
Edward Mayer
13h

Only recently began receiving your posts and appreciate your efforts.

I am a strong believer in MAGA: Morons are governing America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
13h

Professor Krugman: despite what that orange racist claims, lisa cook did NOT commit mortgage fraud:

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/02/trump-lisa-cook-fed-powell-fraud.html

yet the orange rapist is still trying to remove her from office, despite this action being illegal.

le sigh!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 replies
264 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture