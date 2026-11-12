Climates of Treason

Transcript

Jensen Huang is a fool who should never again be allowed close to anything involving national security. But the Nvidia honeypot story is about much more than one man. Because the way the Trump administration handled it — basically, its attempt to bury any inquiry into the clear threat Huang’s affair posed to U.S. interests — is part of a bigger story of betrayal at the highest levels.

Hi, Paul Krugman here.

Two years of Trump have led to a catastrophic decline in America’s global role.

Around the world, America is neither loved nor feared. The world has learned that we cannot be trusted to honor our promises or defend our allies; at the same time, we seem unable to punish our enemies. We have essentially lost a military war with Iran and a trade war with China; we may well be losing a technology race with China too.

How did we fall so far, so fast? It’s all about Trump. But I think it’s useful to ask why Trump has done so much to make America weak again.

Part of the answer is the sheer incompetence of the people Trump and his underlings have hired. To take the most spectacular example, we have a self-styled Secretary of War who believes that what our military needs in an age of drones and AI is testosterone shots. You couldn’t make this up.

And the incompetence isn’t an accident. MAGA hates people with expertise, because such people might engage in critical thinking and might care about their reputations. Only the truly hapless can be counted on to be truly loyal.

But it’s not just incompetence. There’s a clear element of betrayal — of key figures in or close to the Trump administration knowingly acting in ways that obviously make America less secure. I don’t know how much of this betrayal meets the legal standard of treason, but morally that’s what it amounts to.

Why do men (and sometimes women) betray their nation? I took the title of this post from a famous 1979 British book, “The Climate of Treason,” about the circle of elite Cambridge graduates who became agents of the Soviet Union. These traitors acted out of ideological conviction: They convinced themselves that Stalinism was the future, and acted on its behalf.

By contrast, the great American spy scandals — Aldrich Ames. Robert Hanssen, and so on — were mainly about corruption: they sold U.S. secrets for personal gain.

The Trump clique’s betrayals, I’d argue, have reflected a combination of these motives.

MAGA’s increasingly explicit support for Russia’s attempt to conquer Ukraine — that is, support for an anti-Western dictator against a pro-Western democracy — is, I believe, largely about ideology. It’s true that Trump and some of those around him may hope for lucrative business deals once Russia wins, and Trump has benefited financially in the past from his Russia connection.

But at base, I believe that Trump, Elon Musk, and many others on the hard right look at Putinism — authoritarian rule under which critics have a tendency to fall out of high windows, male supremacy, social illiberalism, crony capitalism for oligarchs with the right connections — and see it as an exemplar of what they want from a society. The financial payoffs are probably secondary.

By contrast, I don’t believe that there’s a faction within MAGA that sees Xi’s China as a role model, other than the authoritarian bit. The attempt to cover for Huang, the seemingly inexplicable decision to allow significant sales of highly advanced chips — one of America’s few clear advantages in the technology race — to China or buyers close to the Chinese government — are clearly motivated by money, money flowing to Trump and his pet projects. Nvidia itself, for example, gave $25 million to the Trump ballroom. The AI industry as a whole appears to have funneled hundreds of millions in Trump’s direction — and by all accounts people around Trump were covering for Huang in part because they feared that revealing the scandal would hurt an industry that has become a major source of financial support.

And does anyone really doubt that there are many other stories like this? Most obviously, Jared Kushner is being paid huge sums by Middle Eastern potentates. This is a huge scandal even if there weren’t any quid pro quos. And I’ll bet that we’ll eventually learn that there were, in fact, favors exchanged for that money.

The important thing is to realize that the people running this country, while they love to wave the flag — Hegseth is now claiming that to criticize him is to attack the troops — are utterly unpatriotic. They are completely unwilling to make personal sacrifices, no matter how small, or to pass up personal opportunities, for the sake of the nation. And of course at a fundamental level they hate everything this nation stands for, beginning with democracy and the rule of law.

In other words: USA! USA! USA!