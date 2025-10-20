Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john dooley's avatar
john dooley
8h

I was proud to see so many American flags at the No Kings rally in Lancaster, PA Saturday. Patriotic Americans should never cede the flag to Trump Royalists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 replies
James Rudicil SR's avatar
James Rudicil SR
8h

Back in June during a protest in Muskegon Michigan at what we call the 4 corners by the mall a nice group of protesters on one of the corners about 300 hundred people carried homemade sighs.

The past Saturday nearly 800 people appeared at ALL four corners, this time with not just signs but people with costumes. More importantly the horn blowing at the intersection was constant. Only one or two Trump supporters with their usual Trump flags and US flags drive by. The numbers of motorists honking were in my mind a huge change and indicated people are waking up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
435 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture