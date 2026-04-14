Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
8h

There are kids on the corner selling weed who know more about Economics than Little Donnie. I mean, Tariffs? Really?

Reply
Share
16 replies
Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
8h

Paul has captured something very important, and something Western discussions still often underestimate: the center of gravity in global energy competition is no longer primarily about who possesses more oil and gas resources, but increasingly about who can provide electrification equipment and full energy-system solutions at lower cost, at larger scale, and with greater engineering efficiency. The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the volatility of oil and gas prices, and the growing tendency of the United States to weaponize energy and maritime security will only reinforce a sobering conclusion for other countries: rather than tying their fate to a fossil-fuel system vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, price swings, and sanctions risk, they have stronger reasons to move as quickly as possible toward an electricity-based system that can be deployed locally, replicated more easily, and operated at lower marginal cost. And China is, quite clearly, the most complete, the cheapest, and the most scale-advantaged supplier of equipment within that system.

Paul is also right to correct the common Western misconception that China merely manufactures renewable-energy equipment without seriously using it at home. That correction matters, because China’s advantage has never been simply a matter of export dumping. It is the product of a mutually reinforcing interaction between domestic demand, manufacturing depth, infrastructure buildout, and large-scale engineering deployment.

What I would add is the following.

First, China’s advantage is fundamentally systemic. China does not merely possess greater production capacity in solar panels, batteries, and wind turbines. It possesses a full-spectrum industrial system stretching from upstream materials, equipment, and components, through midstream manufacturing, to downstream grid connection, energy storage deployment, construction and installation, financing support, and local-state implementation. This is the most complete industrial ecosystem of the electrification age. China’s true electrotech moat lies in the fact that many countries may understand that they need to accelerate renewable deployment, yet still lack the capacity to expand grids, storage, charging networks, industrial equipment, and end-user markets simultaneously on a national scale in the way China can. China’s advantage is not simply that it knows how to make things. It is that it can integrate manufacturing, deployment, and usage into a self-reinforcing cycle of scale and learning.

Second, China’s green industrial advantage has very little to do with Trump’s mistakes. This advantage is the cumulative result of more than a decade of sustained investment, capacity expansion, infrastructure construction, and engineering-organizational buildup. In other words, U.S. policy volatility may well be accelerating China’s gains, but it did not create China’s advantage. Even without the Iran war, and even if U.S. policy had been more rational and consistent, China’s commanding lead in solar, batteries, electric vehicles, and a broad range of electrical equipment would probably have emerged anyway. The Iran war is better understood as an event that has prematurely taught the world a structural lesson: in an era of high conflict, sanctions risk, and volatile fossil-fuel prices, whoever controls the electrification industrial chain will command far greater influence over the next phase of global industrial order.

Third, countries in the Global South do not necessarily need to complete the Western development sequence of high income, deep financialization, and a low manufacturing share before entering a modern energy system. They may be able to move earlier, through Chinese equipment, Chinese engineering capability, Chinese financing, and Chinese supply chains, skipping part of the traditional fossil-fuel-dependent pathway and moving directly into a higher-electrification development model. In that sense, the global significance of China’s green industry is not just commercial. It is reshaping the entry point through which developing countries industrialize. This will matter more and more across the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

From a Chinese perspective, the real question is not whether the world will become more dependent on China. The real question is whether the West can accept a future in which pricing power, manufacturing power, and the pace of technological iteration in key industrial goods are increasingly concentrated in Chinese hands. For decades, the West grew accustomed to treating China as a low-cost manufacturer. But in the age of new energy, China is moving from being merely a manufacturing center to becoming a definer of standards, costs, scale, and technological pathways. That is the deeper geopolitical shock now unfolding.

Reply
Share
62 replies
367 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture