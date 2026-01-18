Paul Krugman

Merrill
3h

The fight for Congress must focus on "Trumpism" and not so much on Trump himself. From immigration to healthcare to education and the Law, the Trump agenda is cruel, authoritarian and terrible for the American people.

For the past year, the GOP has enabled a vain glorious, vulgarian who cares nothing for our democratic republic to run our government like he is a king.

A lot of Republicans will say they detest Trump as a person but they like "Trumpism". That's a BS attempt to hold onto their seats and their power.

"Trumpism" is a terrible for America in every way and a terrible leadership style for our country. Make Americans look at the nightmare they support with Trumpism and we will take our country back.

One more point. Trump propaganda describes us liberals as suffering from TDS -- Trump Derangement Syndrome. If anyone is suffering from Derangement Syndrome it's the GOP and it's BDS--Biden Derangement Syndrome.

Every problem facing Trump, they say, is Biden's fault!! BDS.

We need to say BS to BDS every day. The GOP has made the problems. Either they start fixing them or give power back to the Dems and we will fix them.

Malcolm J McKinney
3h

"I realize that offering serious policy advice to the current U.S. government is like preaching to baboons: You won’t get heard over the hooting, and even if they did hear, they wouldn’t understand."

Nuf said.

