Paul Krugman

Robert Jaffee
8h

Agreed. There isn’t much doubt left; China is the economic superpower; mostly thanks to our appetite for spending, division, and Trump!

When asked how the rich man lost all his wealth, the rich man replied, “gradually, then all at once.” We were gradually losing our position as an economic and military superpower mostly due to our arrogance and sense of superiority after winning the Cold War.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, we thought we were invincible, which gave the neo-cons delusions of grandeur. How’s that work out for America?

Today, we have Trump; our adversaries greatest weapon. Trump has done more harm to this nation than a thousand nuclear weapons. And if there was any chance of victory going forward, Trump is the man who would gladly snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and call it the greatest triumph the world has ever seen.

Bottom line: we are a victim of our own success, and our failure will not be at the hands of a greater foe, but a calamity our own making.

As Robert Maynard Hutchin’s famously said:

“The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference, and undernourishment.”

Steve Beckwith
8h

As my time has pretty much passed anyway, I'll continue resisting the regime for my grandchildren.

