Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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PhilsThom's avatar
PhilsThom
5hEdited

Americans are brainwashed into believing that they live in the land of the free. In fact they are like mice on a money treadmill - the moment they get off, miss a step, develop an illness, that treadmill stops, the money stops, the hardships begin.

They are modern day galley slaves - if they can’t pull on the oars any more, they are shark food.

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Octavio's avatar
Octavio
5h

Simply living in a country where not every other car is a giant pickup truck with vaguely threatening gun stickers all over it has done wonders for my mental health. That's a minor, unexpected one, but I bet a lot of EU countries have little quality of life metrics like that which don't show up in the balance sheets.

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