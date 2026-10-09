Paul Krugman

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Oct 9Edited

THIS WILL NOT STAND !!!

The last person publicly executed in the United States was black Rainey Bethea (1909 – August 14, 1936), who confessed to the rape and killing of a 70-year-old woman named Lishia Edwards. He was publicly hanged in Owensboro, Kentucky. According to the local newspaper 20,000 watched the execution.

So, it's been 90 years. Who knew that what we used to call basic decency was actually the “woke mind virus”?

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Anne H's avatar
Anne H
Oct 9

Streamed firing squad execution - the latest new low.

What kind of society thinks this is a good idea?

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