At a conference in an undisclosed location. For some reason, however, I was looking at productivity numbers for Italy. According to the OECD, productivity rose only 2 percent — total — between 2000 and 2023. Italy has problems — at PPP, its productivity relative to the US fell from 0.91 to 0.79 — but zero growth in a nation that definitely makes considerable use of modern technology just isn’t plausible. More evidence of measurement issues.
In other news, interest rates!
And Pete Hegseth, who believes that testosterone wins modern wars, also believes that what America really needs to become great again are livestreamed public executions.
That’s all for today.
THIS WILL NOT STAND !!!
The last person publicly executed in the United States was black Rainey Bethea (1909 – August 14, 1936), who confessed to the rape and killing of a 70-year-old woman named Lishia Edwards. He was publicly hanged in Owensboro, Kentucky. According to the local newspaper 20,000 watched the execution.
So, it's been 90 years. Who knew that what we used to call basic decency was actually the “woke mind virus”?
Streamed firing squad execution - the latest new low.
What kind of society thinks this is a good idea?