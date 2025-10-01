Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Derelict
7h

Let's see here . . .

Trump has completely destroyed U.S. credibility when it comes to treaties, contracts, agreements, or anything else where trust in any form plays a part. These things were the bedrock foundation of American greatness for the last century.

Trump has completely destroyed U.S. scientific capability by defunding research in all areas--including fields with specific military application. These things were the basis of American leadership for the last century.

Trump has completely destroyed America's immigration system, driving out immigrants both legal and otherwise while blocking and deterring others from coming here. Immigration was the wellspring of American greatness that provided the country with some of the most brilliant minds on the planet, along with some of our most vital labor.

And now Trump is destroying our military by demoralizing the troops with pointless deployments to tourist ones, and driving the military leadership to distraction with pointless "manliness."

Why does Donald Trump hate America?

End Times Poetry
7h

"Hegseth’s speech was morally vile. It was also, however, profoundly stupid."

Like Mussolini, tyrants tend to be self-evidently clowns, but evil ones, like President Pennywise.

