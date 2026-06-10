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ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
6hEdited

They think it’s bad now? Wait until the US cattle industry is decimated. Part of the reason screwworm is back is the 2025 funding cuts. Approx. 15,000 USDA positions were eliminated, and a USAID-funded monitoring project was terminated. Warnings passed as the screwworm moved north through Mexico. Remember when 47 ripped off his covid mask? We lost 1M Americans to covid and some of those deaths were preventable. Like Yogi Berra observed, “it’s déjà vu all over again.”

https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2026/06/08/screwworm-cases-rise-to-4-in-texas-heres-how-it-could-drive-up-beef-prices/?streamIndex=0

https://kbhbradio.com/usda-cuts-budget-staff-for-animal-disease-control-suspends-imports-of-live-cattle-from-mexico-again/

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
6h

It is interesting to read how rural American voters feel betrayed by Trump because of economy and farms. But for us, the Afghan allies, the betrayal is about our lives and our families. We trusted the promises of Washington and risked everything in the battlefield, but they forgot us completely after they left Kabul. Trump and other politicians only care about numbers, votes, and their own power. When the article says Trump don't think about Americans financial situation, it is true, because he also never thought about the blood of Afghan allies who saved his soldiers lives. Politicians always break the hearts of people who trust them

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