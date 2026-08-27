Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
44m

Could we please have more of whatever Joe Biden did?

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Derelict
42m

"Like using your credit card to pay down your mortgage" really is about where the Trump administration's reasoning is functioning. Or as a friend of mine put it, if Trump were driving and got a flat tire, he'd jack up the car and rotate the tires to see if that fixed the problem.

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