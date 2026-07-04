Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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GH's avatar
GH
3h

Why are we (and I’m not an American but the same is true in many places) choosing to live in hatred, bitterness, ignorance and misery when we could choose the opposite?

It’s surreal. A really strange world. For example I listen to all the reasons thrown out on why I should fear and hate Muslims: treat women badly, anti-science, want a theocracy, no freedom, intolerance and so on. Frankly among the Muslims I know that description doesn’t register, but there you go. The problem, though, is that the people putting out those reasons appear to want exactly what they are railing against.

It’s a real struggle to try to grasp any of this.

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Sarah Legon's avatar
Sarah Legon
3h

Thank you for your articles and optimism.

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