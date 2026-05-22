Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Wendy Lesser's avatar
Wendy Lesser
13h

Classic Krugman — smart, witty, timely, and fearless. Please keep them coming. We need you more every day.

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
13h

Re: College kids booing the Google CEO....Why would anyone be surprised by this? Young people are entering a world with limited job prospects, entry-level roles being outsourced to agentic AI, yet are constantly scolded over the fertility crisis sweeping the world.

If people have no hope for the future, a hope that comes with a belief in a stable career / job, they are going to be reticent to have kids. The evidence is clear that people want kids, but are worried about the long-term economic implications of kids...so why would they roundly support something like agentic AI that its proponents promise will take away human agency?

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