Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
8h

You give Americans too much credit. People are generally afraid right now. ICE, the Iran war, the perception that jobs are harder to find, the perceived threat of AI further eroding the job market, high gas prices, and tweets that are progressively more unhinged. I believe there is emotional bleed. People are genuinely afraid of what might come next. As uncertainty drives the stock markets, so to it drives people’s feelings of economic security. People are fearful about their economic future and that of their children. It is tainting their perception of now. Most have so little understanding of economics that government reports about unemployment and inflation don’t really drive their beliefs about the economy. Fear does.

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Tim Riley's avatar
Tim Riley
8h

You’re completely missing the point. Public anger over where prices currently stand is a reflection of the growing recognition of the great wealth disparity in the country, which is rapidly widening. There is a very strong perception that incomes have remained relatively stagnant for the vast majority of Americans, endangering living standards, while the financial status of the very wealthy has soared. Read the room.

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