Robin, Jack and I spent most of the summer away from the big city, taking long walks in the countryside and mingling with the friendly locals (above.) But time to go back to the danger zone — crossing the street to buy bread, even (gasp) taking the subway.
And while the rustic break has been great, I’m looking forward to getting back.
No substance today. I have a feeling there will be things to write about later in the week.
MUSICAL CODA
We really appreciate your taking the time to write these great articles.
I have learned more about economics by reading your Substack than I would have learned (or certainly remembered) from the Econ 1 class I dropped 51 years ago when I was a freshman in college. It’s unfortunate that it’s taken the horrors of this presidency to be the vehicle for this newfound wisdom. I read them every day, along with those of professors Heather Cox Richardson and Robert Reich. THANK YOU for your daily posts. I know it can’t be easy, but I’m sure many of us rely on you to help us make sense of this senseless administration.