Robin, Jack and I spent most of the summer away from the big city, taking long walks in the countryside and mingling with the friendly locals (above.) But time to go back to the danger zone — crossing the street to buy bread, even (gasp) taking the subway.

And while the rustic break has been great, I’m looking forward to getting back.

No substance today. I have a feeling there will be things to write about later in the week.

MUSICAL CODA