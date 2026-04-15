Paul Krugman

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
1h

40% of Americans continue to approve of Trump (NY Times presidential poll tracker).

78% of eligible Hungarians voted. That doesn’t happen in the US. Péter Magyar’s party took 69% of parliament and can now amend the constitution to prevent Oban from happening again. It’s unclear that we will take the senate in 2026 but a 2/3 majority is out of reach.

Despite Epstein and Iran and everything else he has done, 40% of Americans still approve. We’re not Hungary. Not yet, anyway.

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
1h

Completely agree, a win for democracy, the Hungarian people, and Europe.

A few additional points that I think are worth highlighting:

- Need enthusiasm: On the back of young people, turnout was the highest for a Hungarian election since the fall of the Soviet Union. This speaks to the widespread enthusiasm present amongst the electorate, particularly among Gen Z voters who grew up in Orban's Hungary. Very possible this is the latest - but certainly not the last - in the so-called 'Gen Z' protest movement that brought down governments in Bangladesh and Nepal.

- Economic inequality: Magyar focused much of his campaign on the dire economic situation that many in Hungary now find themselves. Orban's crony capitalism drained the wider economy and laid bare stark inequalities that were impossible to wave away (or blame on Ukraine, like he effectively did in 2022).

- Outsider to change the system: Magyar also campaigned as an outsider who sought to turn over the apple cart of incumbent complacency. In this era where young people everywhere are disheartened by the system and see AI as capturing their future economic opportunities, having someone viewed as outside the establishment (ironic, considering Magyar himself spent much of his political career in Fidesz) is important.

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