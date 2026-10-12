Paul Krugman

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Cissna, Ken's avatar
Cissna, Ken
Oct 12

Trump may say he’s buying 300,000 tons of diesel from Russia this month, but I don’t see how Russia has any diesel to sell. They need every drop they can get for their war effort. And if Russia has to buy diesel from somewhere in order to have enough diesel to sell that to the US, that doesn’t change the worldwide supply and so won’t influence the price of diesel here or anywhere. So I think this is pretty much a standard Trump thing: promise that the price of diesel will come down. All farmers and truckers get is a promise. No change in prices.

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Michael Dee's avatar
Michael Dee
Oct 12

As per the NY Times. Trump’s Russia deal is for 2.25 million barrels: the equivalent of about 16 hours’ worth of U.S. consumption, 10 hours’ worth of U.S. production, or 14 days’ worth of Canadian imports.

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