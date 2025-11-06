Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nenapoma's avatar
Nenapoma
1h

Sometimes you have to touch the stove and get burnt to understand the assignment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
1h

Meanwhile, FBI Association issues an unprecedented statement that Trump's FBI Director Patel has "disregarded the law & launched a campaign of erratic & arbitrary retribution" against agents & others for doing their jobs. "When leadership abandons due process it doesn't just erode trust--it makes Americans less safe". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAHdU-NtVZM

When you appoint a guy FBI director who has proclaimed his hatred of the FBI, a. health science denier head of your Health Dept, an alcoholic buffoon to instill "warrior spirit" in the Defense Dept...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture