Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Granger's avatar
Brian Granger
7h

Mr. Krugman, you are a couple of minutes from our house. What a surprise, you're on the bridge there, on your way to the church, or the Harlemmerstraat economic/commercial area. Hope you enjoy the time in Leiden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Bob D's avatar
Bob D
7h

Enjoy, there will be more nonsense to address on Monday, Tue, Wed ....... 2028. Have fun with the family..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture