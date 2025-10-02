Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pkidd's avatar
pkidd
9h

Yes, his administration is full of incompetent dunces. What’s concerning is that as the administration begins to crumble, they still have their hands on the levers of power. What havoc will they cause as the ship begins to sink. Desperate people can be dsngerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
93 replies
End Times Poetry's avatar
End Times Poetry
9hEdited

"Hackification", I hope, ends up the Oxford English Dictionary's Word of the Year, 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
488 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture