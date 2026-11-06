Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
9h

Repeal all of the tax cuts granted the oligarchs since Reagan. Restore the estate tax to Eisenhower levels. The rich will still be rich no matter how much whining they do. But their bubble will burst and that may humble at least a few of them.

Reply
Share
65 replies
Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
9h

Prof. Why don't you talk about AIPAC money in US politics which is equally toxic as oligarch money?

Reply
Share
45 replies
488 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture