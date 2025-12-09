Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
37m

I think the restrictions that Europe has placed on social media should be done in the US too. The EU is trying like hell to save their citizens from going down the rabbit hole along with the US. We in the US should be so smart!! Sooner rather than later!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Erik Bruun's avatar
Erik Bruun
29mEdited

You must have the best list of enemies ever.

Good for you for shining the light on our benighted, self-righteous and obscenely greedy digital plutocrats. The parallel is right on. Social media triggers dopamine with its quick hits of pleasure to the brain, similar to heroin.

It's all part of our Brave New World. Aldus Huxley was right.

Excellent column. Thank you for your intelligence, integrity and courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture