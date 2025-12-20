Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Professor Krugman has struck oil again: this administration “has much less power over Europe than it imagines it does…Europe certainly has the resources to be self-sufficient.” Likewise, I believe that 47 has much less power over the citizenry than he imagines he does…and we have the resources to “be the change we wish to see.” Work in progress!

“We’re much more concerned with making sure that there aren’t too many non-white people living in Europe than we are with great power competition with China.”

Of course, while the racist impulse certainly is there, IMO the real problem that trumpism has with liberal democracy in Europe is that from the perspective of the trumpist political program of sidelining and destroying America’s pro-democracy institutions, the existence of a liberal democratic EU with potentially greater economic success simply cannot be tolerated.

Trumpism’s hatred for liberal democracy in Europe is very similar to Putin’s hatred for Ukrainian democracy.

