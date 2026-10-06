Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Janet Salmons PhD's avatar
Janet Salmons PhD
Oct 6

"Accept ‘bad things’ in return for benefits of AI, says Sam Altman." Accept bad things, like having your work stolen, exploitation of workers, environmental disaster, surveillance state, for the "benefit" of slop everywhere? I'd rather see the investments go to human well being, and human intelligence. Enough already!

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California dreaming's avatar
California dreaming
Oct 6

Professor, you are incredible and also incredibly brave speaking such truth to power without pulling punches (your words) and as a fellow economics major and democrat (little d), you are one of my heroes. Small note, FYI I think you need to change your chart 2 to say 2023 not 2003, if I’m not mistaken.

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