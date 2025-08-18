Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Suzanne Skubick
5h

I've been concerned about this (electricity)aspect of AI for quite some time as I've watched my bills & those of family & friends bills climb ever higher. I made the connection of that rise to the growth of AI by paying attention to the very few stories that mention AI power consumption. There's also the need for water resources to make AI operate. Why are we consumers being stuck with the bill? Time to speak up before we are all impoverished to make tech bros richer.

Nadine Feldman
5h

Water consumption is ignored in everyone's projections. You can build your own power plant but you can't build your own water supply. These new data centers are all water cooled. There's not enough water to go around. We need to decide if AI is more important than having water to drink.

