Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Happy's avatar
Michael Happy
Jul 23

Mike Judge's Idiocracy.

Once a dystopian satire, now a contemporary documentary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
Dave lahr's avatar
Dave lahr
Jul 23

It's unreal that we live in a world where they thumb their noses at basic math.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 replies
394 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture