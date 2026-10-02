Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
Oct 2Edited

At my closest gas station, someone put a sticker of Trump pointing up next to the pump price display with the slogan "I did that". Best political ad placement I've ever seen.

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
Oct 2Edited

While unemployment may be low, I keep hearing from friends searching that the kinds of job available are not desirable, many left by migrant workers doing things Americans can’t or won’t do. It took my experienced biotech project manager 8 months to find a similar PM job, sending out nearly 800 resumes. I’ve heard the same from others.

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