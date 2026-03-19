Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
12m

Whatever label we use, the pressures building now are the predictable result of tariffs, labor shortages, and an oil shock hitting all at once.

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The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
14m

His Royal Heinous Revenge Tour Continues in Iran.

Of all the reasons given for the Iran attack, Revenge should be at the top of the list. Revenge for their attempt to assassinate him.

Trump warns he left instructions to ‘obliterate’ Iran if he is assassinated.

From The Hill, 02/24/25

“When questioned about Iran and proxies threatening to assassinate him, Trump said the U.S. adversary would be destroyed if that were to happen.

“They haven’t done that and that would be a terrible thing for them to do. Not because of me— if they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions, if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left. And, they shouldn’t be able to do it,” the president said.

The Justice Department in November revealed an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump during his campaign for the White House this fall. An unsealed criminal complaint revealed that Farhad Shakeri, 51, who is charged with murder-for-hire, allegedly told FBI agents an Iranian official tasked him with focusing on assassinating Trump.”

From The Peaceful Solution

So His Royal Heinous wages war on Iran as part of his Revenge Tour, using the U.S. military as his own private army, killing thousands of innocent people, including our own soldiers, with the American public footing the bill.

He finally became aware that his orders would not be carried out after his death, and if Iran was to be obliterated it would have to be now.

All to satisfy his fragile ego. He is so pathetic. As are we as a nation, for allowing him to continue his atrocities.

We, the people, still have the power of the purse. No one can control our spending, or lack of spending. As all else fails, we can go on a spending strike until the business community stops supporting HRH and the politicians who enable him.

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