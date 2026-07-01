Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
12h

I have no doubt that the instant a Democrat becomes president, the Roberts Court will discover that the President actually has no powers at all and is merely a ceremonial head-of-state position. Some might think this is an inconsistency, but it's not. The Rightwinger view of how the world should work is that Republicans always and everywhere have all the power. That's why over the last half century, we've seen a merry-go-round of reasoning like so:

When a Republican is president, all power resides with the executive as that most accurately reflects the will of the people.

When a Democrat is president, all power rests with Congress as that most accurately reflects the will of the people.

When a Democrat is president and Democrats control Congress, all power resides with the states as that most accurately reflects the will of the people.

When a Democrat is president and Democrats control Congress and Democrats control most state legislatures, then all power resides with the Court as the guardians of The Sacred Constitooshun.

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Charlie H's avatar
Charlie H
12h

250 years was a good run. It's time for some major revisions.

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