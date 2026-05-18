Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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James Moseley's avatar
James Moseley
2h

I remember thinking “Xi knows how dumb Trump is and just openly insulted America in a way that Trump doesn’t understand.” The Thucydides trap comment was genius.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
3h

I will miss Colbert.

Maybe it is fitting that, in the terminal stage of our democracy, the jester gets hooked offstage, so the murder can begin in earnest.

But “jester” is too small a word for what Colbert was. He was funny, yes. He could taunt tyrants in the open, with everybody watching. But there was also kindness in him — a gentleness, a religious patience, a visible love of ordinary human goodness. His comedy did not come only from contempt. It came from the old democratic hope that cruelty is ridiculous because people are meant for better things.A public comic is not ornamental. He is one of democracy’s social poles: the figure who laughs at tyrants in the open, with everybody watching. His presence says something important still lives. His removal says something is amiss.

To get rid of Colbert makes the world smaller. “Banish plump Jack, and banish all the world.”With Colbert gone it narrows the statistical field between Left Democracy and MAGA Right Authoritarian. One less public square. One less shared ritual. One less place where the tyrant can be taunted freely.

This is sub-individual influence. Not “believe this,” but “inhabit this emotional weather.” Not “vote this way,” but “recognize yourself here.” With Colbert. Now gone.

The platform does the rest. It offers known diversions to my personality file, my intellectual curiosities, my likes, curiosities that have nothing to do with politics. It offers subtle MAGA rabbit holes, or attention diversions.

The new Paramount-Amazon-Apple-HBO-Palantir-Exxon merger dramatically narrows what we see and hear. Not for each individual streamer, educated, older, but statistically, where it counts for 340 million citizens. A 3% MAGA swing is a very valuable thing. $$$$ Synergistic force. The new themes for movies are blondes, divided homeland, rough hierarchy, chosen man v world struggle, grievance as identity. Ulysses. Yellowstone spinoffs.

The platform does the rest. It records the pause, the completion, the rewatch, the aversion, the adjacent appetite. It learns which symbols hold the viewer. 2 seconds, 20 seconds, strung together for a day, refined. freebased. for a lifetime. Then it offers more: ranch masculinity, limbic sensuality, grievance comedy, border panic, anti-bureaucratic contempt, crime clips, strong fathers, soft enemies, hard men, ruined towns, stolen country.

I miss Colbert. my morning jester hooked offstage. sigh.

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