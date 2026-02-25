Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
3h

“Well, that was exhausting — or would have been, if I had watched it. But I am not a masochist. I waited to read the transcript.”

Agreed, it was two hours of my life I’ll never get back. Yet, I was still left in a state of disbelief. It truly was an “Emperor Has No Clothes” spectacle!

Personally, I’ve never seen a room filled with so many who possess not even an inkling of self awareness; unless of course, they know exactly what they are doing! Only in Trump’s America! IMHO…:)

Reply
Share
33 replies
Aderemi A Adeyeye's avatar
Aderemi A Adeyeye
3h

Thanks for the comments.

I spend a lot of my time wondering how a country with such abundance of talents can be governed by a man like Mr. Trump.

Reply
Share
10 replies
197 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture