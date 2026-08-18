Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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H. H.'s avatar
H. H.
1h

HEY, TRUMP, JUST LIKE SOUTH KOREA, THE NORTH KOREAN DICTATOR IS NOT HELPING YOU WITH IRAN EITHER, … BUT, WORSE, THAT DICTATOR IS HELPING IRAN *AGAINST* YOUR MILITARY, WEAKENING IT. AND SO IS THE CHINESE DICTATOR, AND SO IS PUTIN.

Practically everyone knows that, except you, because your self-centered brain can only register how they treat you in person. Your sycophants won’t tell you the truth, because they will lose their jobs. Being happy that they treat you nicely, you are doing the dictators the favor of taking America away from its willing democratic allies.

And GOP WHY ARE YOU KEEPING TRUMP IN POWER, NOT IMPEACHING HIM? You impeached Nixon rightly, and for a lot less.

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john koebig's avatar
john koebig
1h

Hey donald, if you like north Korea so much why don't you move there? Almost nobody would mind.

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