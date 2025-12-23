Paul Krugman

12h

Anyone thinking that the K-shape goes back through Biden or that "it was ever thus" just hasn't been paying attention to what Republicans have always been about. Reagan's tax cuts started it by funneling massive amounts of wealth upward, and St. Ronnie was quite public and explicit about this as an intended effect of his policies. "Trickle-down" economics he called it.

Since then, the pattern over the last half century has been Republicans increasing the tax burden on middle- and working-class families while cutting taxes for the wealthiest and tipping the playing field ever more toward the uber-rich. Democrats, when they're able, try to re-jigger things to the middle and working class get at least a little of the increased wealth of the nation.

But now comes Trump, who ran this time on explicitly making the wealthiest 50 people in the world even more wealthy while making everyone else pay. He has, in effect, turned the U.S. into a "Y" economy because the fates of the non-billionaire class are all pointing straight down into serfdom.

12h

I could be wrong, but I am guessing that the majority or a good number of these low-paid workers voted for Trump.

