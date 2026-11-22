The 2026 midterm results were a watershed event in American political history. The Democratic lead in the popular House vote is now above 14 points, the biggest such victory since the post-Watergate midterm election in 1974. Still, without veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate, Congressional Democrats will have limited ability to pass legislation over the next two years. Yet now is the time to begin planning the Democratic platform for the 2028 election.

And one of the best places for Democrats to focus their attention is healthcare reform. Concern over healthcare costs is an important factor in overall concerns about affordability, and it’s the important issue on which Democrats have the largest advantage over Republicans. As soon as Democrats take control of Congress in January of 2027, they should attempt to repair the immense damage to healthcare coverage that Donald Trump and his party have inflicted on Americans, such as resurrecting the Obamacare subsidies and reversing the punitive Medicaid eligibility restrictions. As many as 12 million Americans may already have lost coverage so far.

However, they shouldn’t stop there. At this point, given Trump’s historic unpopularity and Republican weakness across the country, there’s a high likelihood that the 2028 election will deliver a Democratic trifecta: a Democratic president, House and Senate. Thus the Democrats should now plan a healthcare agenda that goes much further than restoring the pre-Trump II system.

There are signs that a consensus around major reform is already emerging.

One thing we can say with fairly with a fair degree of certainty is that the scope of major reform is much better now than it has been for decades. In particular, the 2026 Democratic congressional majority, although roughly the same size as the Democratic majority when Obamacare was enacted, is much more solidly progressive than the Obama coalition.

Today’s primer will review the basics of designing a healthcare system, followed by discussion of what we’ve learned about healthcare policy and — especially — healthcare politics over the past 20 years. I’ll then turn to what appears to be the emerging Democratic consensus for reform. In a subsequent primer I’ll talk more about what reform is likely to achieve and how to pay for it.

Beyond the paywall I will address the following:

1. How to move close to universal health coverage

2. The Obamacare story

3. The political economy of healthcare and how it has changed since Obamacare was enacted

4. The shape of an emerging Democratic consensus