Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH's avatar
Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH
2h

Xi knows DJT is a "paper tiger." He just administered the ultimate diplomatic humiliation by not going to the airport to greet the President of the USA when he arrived in China. China invented the "kowtow." Trump revived it.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
2h

Paul Krugman is right that America was stronger when it had real allies. As an Afghan partner who was left behind, I see how insulting NATO and other friends makes the country weak. You cannot trash your agreements and then expect the world to respect you or help you in a crisis.

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