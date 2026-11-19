Too busy yesterday to write a proper post — I was keynoting at the IMF’s Statistical Forum. And I need a break.

Incidentally, I took Amtrak down to DC. And I could see someone a few rows ahead watching a video on his tablet: Me talking with Heather Cox Richardson at the CUNY Graduate Center. Below is the official, cleaned up GC video. If you click “more” in the description you can see a transcript.