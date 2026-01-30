Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Pearson's avatar
Greg Pearson
3h

Trump refused to reappoint Janet Yellen as Fed chair despite her exemplary performance because she didn’t look the part. He even admitted it. That tells you all you need to know about how he makes personnel decisions.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Jacqueline Garnett's avatar
Jacqueline Garnett
3h

Are we casting for a reality show?? Well now we know definitely it’s all performative!!

Reply
Share
15 replies
232 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture